Analysts Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) PT at $22.00

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

LMNL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 483,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

