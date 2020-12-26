Analysts Set Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

