Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $37.75

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

