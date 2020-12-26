Analyzing Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyliion
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyliion
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.32 million
|N/A
|N/A
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyliion
|N/A
|6.94%
|0.13%
|VectoIQ Acquisition
|N/A
|35.91%
|0.75%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
