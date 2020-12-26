Analyzing Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hyliion alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33 VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyliion presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13% VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

VectoIQ Acquisition Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.