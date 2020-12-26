Analyzing Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) & Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.14 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.04 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.