Analyzing Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 32.93%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.20 $4.84 million N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 25.17 $492.68 million $0.78 33.95

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.51% 8.52% 2.84% Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97%

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.