AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANGO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $248,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

