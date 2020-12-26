ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $364.17. 209,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average of $317.52. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

