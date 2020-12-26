Apellis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 925% compared to the average daily volume of 398 put options.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,058,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after acquiring an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 267,330 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

