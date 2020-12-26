Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $11.29 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $662,763.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025779 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

