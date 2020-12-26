Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.44. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

APO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 458,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.