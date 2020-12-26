Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.43. 1,043,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 476,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

