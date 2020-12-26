Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 67,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.