Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 477,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 338,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,163,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

