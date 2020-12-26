APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $378,834.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00615818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00136715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00328215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056032 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

