AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

