Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

