Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and the United States. It produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-Central Saskatchewan and Southern California. The company also holds a 60% interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan; and 30% interest in the Rebeico project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. (AHU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.