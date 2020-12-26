Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Ardagh Group worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

