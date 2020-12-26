Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 242,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,592. The stock has a market cap of $620.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

