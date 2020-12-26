Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.77. Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 162,369 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$799.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

