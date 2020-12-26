Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $46,985.71 and approximately $73,588.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,592.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.52 or 0.02427445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00505587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.75 or 0.01273846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00633245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00253845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,728,090 coins and its circulating supply is 7,683,546 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

