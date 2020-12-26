Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

