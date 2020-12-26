Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit