ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

