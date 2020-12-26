ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. ASOS has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

