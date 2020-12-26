Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Shares Down 15.4%

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ)’s stock price was down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 18,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Astorius Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Astorius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astorius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.