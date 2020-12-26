ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0013 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 92.4% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market cap of $546,575.46 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00503822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

