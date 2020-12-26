Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

