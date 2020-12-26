AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.55 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock worth $6,774,603. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

