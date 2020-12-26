Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $70,692.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

