Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

