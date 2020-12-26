Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNS. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.