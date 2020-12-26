Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) alerts:

CVE VIV opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. Avivagen Inc. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$25.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

About Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.