Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) (CVE:BCN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) (CVE:BCN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.36. Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40.

About Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) (CVE:BCN)

Bacanora Minerals Ltd. is a developer and explorer of industrial minerals. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It is focused on its Sonora Lithium Project, and has a borates project located near the town of Magdalena de Kino, north of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit