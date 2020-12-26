BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

