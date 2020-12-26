Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

