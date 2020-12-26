Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.