BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $129.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $13.74.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

