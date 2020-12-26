BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.69 ($76.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.59. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €68.49 ($80.58). The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion and a PE ratio of -30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

