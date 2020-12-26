Bata Price Tops $0.0106 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 45.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bata has a market cap of $53,317.93 and $43.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00495423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

