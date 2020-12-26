Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Beacon has a market cap of $7,998.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00140103 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003816 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

