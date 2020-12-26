Bella Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.70 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003068 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00279154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

