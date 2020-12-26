BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials 2x Daily Bull ETF (HFU.TO) (TSE:HFU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials 2x Daily Bull ETF (HFU.TO) (TSE:HFU)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.41 and last traded at C$37.39. 2,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.00.

