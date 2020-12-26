BidaskClub Downgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.63.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.
In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,795. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
