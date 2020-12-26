BidaskClub Downgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,795. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.