BidaskClub Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.02. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,465,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $262,556 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. State Street Corp increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

