BidaskClub Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CYD stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

