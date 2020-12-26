BidaskClub Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,698 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

