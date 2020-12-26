BidaskClub Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Hold

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $593.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.44. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $615.88. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

