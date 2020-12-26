BidaskClub Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.21.

PH stock opened at $269.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

