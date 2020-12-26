BidaskClub Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Buy

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

